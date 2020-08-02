The world has lost a beautiful soul, inside and out. With her infectious smile and her silver-white hair, Betty would greet you with her positive attitude and unconditional love. She adored her whole family, as we did her. We were very blessed to have her with us for such a long time. She lived a very healthy 99 years; one can only hope to be so lucky. Born in Bellingham, WA, to Earl and Mae (Shelby) Dunkle, she was one of five daughters. She graduated from Bellingham High School, and she worked at the Avalon Theater, where she would do acrobatics during intermissions. In 1941 she worked for Boeing Aircraft Com-pany’s sub-assembly plant in Bellingham, doing her part for the war effort. Betty was married to Clarence Schrump in 1940 until his death in 1946. They had two chil-dren, Linda and Eddie. In 1954, Betty wed Edward Johnston, and they purchased their renowned family home on Cornwall Avenue. Betty and Ed had two sons, Randy and Rod. Betty took great pride in cre-ating a beautiful home for her family, it was a haven for all who entered. She loved to enter-tain and decorate for every holiday. The annual Christmas Eve Open House was her favor-ite, which she hosted for 66 years. Being the most gracious hostess, she found joy in planning, decorating, and baking goodies well in advance. She provided so many with mouth-watering meals and delicious desserts. Betty and Ed were fortunate to have a summer place on Lummi Island. Betty was quite the fisherman and caught her fair share of salmon back in the days when the fish were plentiful. Again, Betty was the gracious hostess of many family celebrations and parties on Lummi Is-land. When she wasn’t entertaining, she could be found sitting in front of the fire or in her swing rocking with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always with a cup of tea in hand. Her favorite pastimes were baking, gardening, and being with family. She was the most loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands Clarence and Ed, sisters Lil, June, Georgia, and Billie, and sister in law, Aleta, who she considered a sister. Betty is survived by her daughter Linda Ciotti, sons Edward (Susan) Schrump, Randy (Lisa) Johnston, and Rod (Jodi) Johnston. Eight grandchildren, Renae (Michael) McLeod, Tony (Jenn) Ciotti, Slade (Kate) Schrump, Ashley (Zander) Blunt, Carli (Kyle) Thon, Jeffry Heidingsfelder, Terra Johnston and Rhett Johnston. Eleven great-grandchildren, Stefani, Tifani, Fergus, Maeve, Cristian, Circe, Penelope, Olive, Laszlo, Rosie, and Noa Jean. And many nieces and nephews who she loved as if they were her own. The family would like to thank the staff of Whatcom Hospice for their loving care. A private family service will be held at Greenacres Memorial Park where she will be placed with her husband Ed. At her request, a celebration of her life will be held with her family at a later date on Lummi Island. In lieu of flowers, any memorials in Betty’s honor should be made to Whatcom Hospice Foundation or Lummi Island Fire Department. Please share your memories of Betty at molesfarewelltributes.com
