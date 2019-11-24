Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean Jones. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jean Jones, age 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 22, 2019 in Bellingham, Washington. Betty was born on February 28, 1932 in Baca County, Colorado; one of ten children born to William and Mary (Ohnick) Hancock. She married Bobby Leon Jones on December 18, 1949 in Cortez, Colorado. Betty’s life radiated her love for the Lord and she talked about Jesus to everyone she met. Creating a beautiful home, spending time with her family, and working in her yard and garden filled her life with joy. She will be deeply missed by all her friends and family. Betty is preceded in death by her husband Bobby Leon Jones. She is survived by her daughters Karen (Ken) VerBurg, and LaDonne (James) Ferens, grandchildren Nathan (Emily) VerBurg, Justin (Sarah) VerBurg, Dana (Adam) Claybaugh, Brandon (Cory) Ferens, and Teresa (Nate) Ritter and great-grandchildren Passion, Cheyenne, Winston, Siena, Elliana, Michaela, Kensington, Zachary, Zoey, Ally, Austin, Kaison, Asher, and a little girl on the way. The family would like to thank everyone at Highgate Senior Living for all of their love and care during the last five years. Memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice. A celebration of Betty’s life will be held at Westford Funeral Home at 11:00am on Wednesday, November 27. A reception will follow. Betty will be laid to rest next to her husband Bob, whom she affectionately called Leon, at Cortez Cemetery in Cortez, Colorado at a later date. You may share your memories of Betty with the family at

