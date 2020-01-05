Betty Jean (Syverson) Monteith, age 61, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends on December 27, 2019 after a long, courageous and hard fought battle with cancer. Betty was born on January 21, 1958 in Sedro-Woolley, WA to Wesley and Myrtle Syverson. She was raised with her 5 sisters, graduating from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1976. A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Lemley Chapel in Sedro-Woolley with a reception to follow at the Sedro-Woolley Eagles. To see the full obituary and to share your memories of Betty, sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 5, 2020