Betty Jeanne Fitzgerald, a lifelong Bellingham resident, died Wednesday, September 4th. She was born December 30th, 1924. For over ten years, Betty resided at North Cascades Health Rehabilitation Center. She is survived by daughters, Carol Hunt, Linda Lee, son, Edward Hardenbrook and predeceased by son, Donald Hardenbrook. She has been blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Betty’s memorial will be held at Bayview Cemetery on Friday, September 13th at 2pm with reception to follow at Bayview/Moles Chapel located on Lakeway Drive. She was an avid animal lover, especially horses. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Whatcom Humane Society.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 8, 2019