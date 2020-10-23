Betty Joan Friese
April 28, 1926 - October 1, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Betty Joan Friese, of Bellingham, WA, passed at home on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was 94, born in St. Paul, MN to Ruth (Clark) and Alexander Thomson. Betty grew up on farm with her two brothers on the Minnesota prairie. She was a seamstress and clothing designer. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Gene Gregory and daughter Patricia Gregory. She is survived by her son Mike Gregory and two grandchildren. A family gathering will be held. You may share your memories of Betty at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
.