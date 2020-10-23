1/1
Betty Joan Friese
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Joan Friese
April 28, 1926 - October 1, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Betty Joan Friese, of Bellingham, WA, passed at home on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was 94, born in St. Paul, MN to Ruth (Clark) and Alexander Thomson. Betty grew up on farm with her two brothers on the Minnesota prairie. She was a seamstress and clothing designer. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Gene Gregory and daughter Patricia Gregory. She is survived by her son Mike Gregory and two grandchildren. A family gathering will be held. You may share your memories of Betty at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved