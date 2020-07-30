Betty Joyce Cator McClung passed away on the morning of July 28, 2020 at her home on Lake Samish where she and her husband Reg lived for the past 65 years. Betty was born on December 30, 1930 in a sod house in the Panhandle of Texas in the midst of the Dust Bowl. She was the daughter of Bert and Mary Olene Cambern Cator. Betty graduated from nursing school in Amarillo, Texas. On December 29th, 1950 she eloped to marry Reggie McClung, the day before her 20th birthday. Back in those days nursing students were not allowed to be married, so she kept her marriage to Reg a secret for the first six months of their marriage. Thus began nearly seventy years of a love affair that grew stronger with each year. They moved to the Northwest in 1953. In 1955 Reg & Betty bought an old summer cottage on Lake Samish, renovated it multiple times, and have lived there ever since. Betty worked for many years at St. Luke's Hospital. She was the head nurse for obstetrics, then pediatrics and finally assistant director of nursing. For many years she also worked for Visiting Nurses. Reg and Betty spent their retirement years traveling between their home on Lake Samish, their park model in Sky Valley of Desert Hot Springs and their trailer at Lake Pearrygin. Betty & Reg were active members of Calvary Temple and then Hillcrest Chapel in more recent years. Betty's only sibling, Sis (Bertie Wells), passed away in 1994. Betty is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, Reg, son, Steve McClung of Anchorage, Alaska, daughters Penny (Kim) Sherwood and Letha (John) Kerl, both of Bellingham. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Betty's family would like to thank the Whatcom Hospice care team of Lauren, Karen, Katelyn and Jennifer for their tender loving care of Betty and support for the family over the past few months. Whatcom Hospice is an amazing organization that is a tremendous asset and blessing to our community. Betty, called "Honey" by all her grand and great-grandchildren, was deeply loved and treasured by everyone who knew her. We rejoice with her as she has gone home to her beloved Lord Jesus and will be waiting to welcome each of us in our time.



