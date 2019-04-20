Betty Lou Kuljis, age 85, of Bellingham, WA, passed away on December 31, 2018, on the Island of Maui. UPDATE- THERE WILL BE NO VIGIL SERVICE HELD FRIDAY, APRIL 26th. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday, April 27th at 10 AM. Reception following at the church. Family requests in lieu of flowers, monetary donations be made to Islands Hospice at 149 Ma'a Street, Suite 100, Kahului, HI 96732. View complete obituary and share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lou Kuljis.
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 20, 2019