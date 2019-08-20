Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Marie Greenwood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Marie Greenwood, 92, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019. Betty Was born December 30, 1927 to parents Albert “Beal” Ingraham and Lena Ingraham (Ziegler) in Pablo, Montana. She had six other siblings born in Montana and Oklahoma. Betty spent most of her childhood in Montana until her family moved to California for her father’s work. This is where she met her husband E W “Dub” Greenwood and they were later married on May 9, 1946 in Quartzsite, AZ. Betty and Dub resided in California and spent some time back in Montana. They had four children before eventually taking up residence in Bellingham, WA so that Dub could help finish constructing the Cherry Point Refinery in Ferndale, WA. Betty loved cooking, baking and being hospitable, - a quality in which she excelled ! She lovingly gave of herself, and her home to anyone that needed it. She loved to dance on any type of occasion and if there was a get-together, she would be there. Betty was referred to by many as a classy lady (loved her shoes!) even up to the time of her passing with her nurses referring to her as the “Fashionista.” Betty is survived by children; Steven Greenwood, Shauna Quintrall (Gary Sr) and Cindy Greenwood. Grandchildren; Micah Quintrall (Jana), Hayley Quintrall, Megan Childress (Tyson), Whitney Greenwood, Nicole Wanner (Zach), Kyle Greenwood, Clinton Greenwood and Step-Grandchildren Gary Quintrall Jr. (Babe) and Terry Quintrall (Mary) along with 7 Great Grandchildren. Siblings; Leonard Ingraham (Gayla) and Leona Lentz. Betty was preceded in death by her Husband Dub, and Daughter Rhonda. Memorial services will be held on August 24,2019 at 2:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses : 7053 Enterprise Rd. Ferndale WA 98248. Reception to follow at the Ferndale High School cafeteria.

