Betty Marie Seldal-Eagon, 88, of Bellingham, WA, passed away March 28,, 2019. Betty was born September 20, 1930, in Bellingham to Blanche (Beare) and Lloyd Whitfield. Betty was the youngest of four children and was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Evelyn, Sherman, and Raymond. She lived in Bellingham most of her life and graduated from Bellingham High School in 1948. Betty married Robert J. Seldal in January 1952 and they had three wonderful children. They were happily married 44 years before his passing in July 1996. They enjoyed spending time with their children and taking summer road trips, hosting barbecues with friends and family, and spending time at the B.P.O. Elks Lodge #194 where Betty was a longstanding member of the Emblem Club. Betty also worked as a bookkeeper and retired from Yorkston Oil in 1993. Betty loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and was affectionately known to all as GG. She had a strong Lutheran faith and was an active member of Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, reading books with her book club, taking walks, and staying in touch with friends. Betty embraced her role as matriarch of the family and established a yearly tradition of attending the Christmas Emblem Club Fashion Show event with her daughter, daughter-in-laws, granddaughters and great-granddaughters. Many wonderful memories were created at these events. Betty married John C. Eagon in 2002 and they spent ten happy years together until John’s passing in 2012. They enjoyed many trips together and their favorite destination was Hawaii. John took up reading as a hobby because it was Betty’s hobby, and she traveled to many new places because of John’s love for travel. Betty is survived by her children Terra (Mark) Wills, Kenny (Kimberly) Seldal, and Matt (Cynthia) Seldal, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a sixth on the way; step-daughters, Cindy (Jim) Oberlander, Claudia (Rick) Ackerman and their families. She wanted to be remembered for being a good friend and making a difference in the lives of others, and all who had the pleasure of knowing Betty can confirm that she achieved her goal. Betty lived her life with kindness and gave love and support to those around her, always leading by quiet example. Her optimism, faith, and curiosity allowed her to grow, learn, and embrace the changing world throughout her life. Memorials may be made to Christ the Servant Lutheran Church or Whatcom Hospice. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, followed by a reception. Burial will be at Bayview Cemetery. You may share a memory of Betty at

1301 Broadway

Bellingham , WA 98225

