Betty died July 29, 2019 in the loving company of her children, in Bellingham. Betty was born February 28, 1925 in Buffalo, New York. She lived in the Buffalo area until 2012 when she moved to Virginia Beach and finally Washington State in 2016. Betty worked for the Curtiss-Wright Corporation as a print tracer during the Second World War. After the war ended she worked for the Philco Corporation, where she met her future husband Richard Schilk. They married October 4, 1952, and lived in Cheektowaga, New York until Richard died in 2002. Betty always cared for and cherished her family, and they loved her deeply. Betty was an Anglophile who loved to cook, read, garden, and delight others with her warm sense of humor and good nature. Betty’s other interests included environmental protection and animal rescue. We will sorely miss her kind soul, beautiful smile and infectious laugh. Betty is survived by her 4 children: Georgia Schilk and her husband Ben Oh (VA), Leslie Currie and her husband John (NY) and their son John (Tobie) (PA), Jonathan Schilk and his wife Susan Willhoft (WA), Alison Rosborough and her husband Robert and their children Mason and Isabella (ME). Betty was also survived and loved by her niece Dawn Beltz (NY). Until we meet again, Mom. Donations can made to Whatcom Hospice House.

