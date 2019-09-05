Betty Hickman was born on Armistice Day, November 11, 1918; her parents therefore gave her Victoria as a middle name in celebration of the end of World War I. She moved to Bellingham from Santa Maria, California, in May of 2017 in order to be near her son Jerry and his wife Margie. She loved living in Bellingham at Solstice Senior Living and wished she had made the move sooner. An enthusiastic member of P.E.O., she moved her membership to Chapter F in Bellingham and enjoyed the company of the women she met there. A reading specialist teacher, she loved the written word, and enjoyed writing poetry which was often witty and funny. She passed away peacefully at Hospice House on August 26. She was predeceased by her husband Ray and son Don. She is survived by 3 children, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. No public service is planned.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 5, 2019