Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty V. Hickman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Hickman was born on Armistice Day, November 11, 1918; her parents therefore gave her Victoria as a middle name in celebration of the end of World War I. She moved to Bellingham from Santa Maria, California, in May of 2017 in order to be near her son Jerry and his wife Margie. She loved living in Bellingham at Solstice Senior Living and wished she had made the move sooner. An enthusiastic member of P.E.O., she moved her membership to Chapter F in Bellingham and enjoyed the company of the women she met there. A reading specialist teacher, she loved the written word, and enjoyed writing poetry which was often witty and funny. She passed away peacefully at Hospice House on August 26. She was predeceased by her husband Ray and son Don. She is survived by 3 children, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. No public service is planned.

Betty Hickman was born on Armistice Day, November 11, 1918; her parents therefore gave her Victoria as a middle name in celebration of the end of World War I. She moved to Bellingham from Santa Maria, California, in May of 2017 in order to be near her son Jerry and his wife Margie. She loved living in Bellingham at Solstice Senior Living and wished she had made the move sooner. An enthusiastic member of P.E.O., she moved her membership to Chapter F in Bellingham and enjoyed the company of the women she met there. A reading specialist teacher, she loved the written word, and enjoyed writing poetry which was often witty and funny. She passed away peacefully at Hospice House on August 26. She was predeceased by her husband Ray and son Don. She is survived by 3 children, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. No public service is planned. Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close