Beverley Margaret Davies
Bev passed away peacefully at home in Bellingham, WA on July 15, 2020 at age 86. She is survived by her brother Charles Inge, her loving husband of 40 years, Robert Davies and her seven children, Janet DenAdel, and 6 Riley boys, Todd, Brian, Kevin, Roger, Craig, and Grant along with 5 grand children: Eric, Neil, Melanie, Lisa, Kate. Beverley was born in Vancouver, B.C. to Jean Jannet Irving of Winnipeg and Charles Freeman Inge of Bellingham, WA. Bev graduated from Hollywood high in LA. Her favorite destination has always been the family cabin in Sequoia National Forest. Beyond that she loved the beach, swimming, agate hunting, reading, crossword puzzles, gardening and landscaping. She was both an artist and an art collector (pacific northwest art). Beverley will be immeasurably missed by those who knew her. May she rest in peace.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.
