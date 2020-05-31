“A merry heart doeth good like a medicine” Proverbs 17:22 Bevy, Mom, Na-nay, Oma, Grammy, Mama Yoyo Beverly Ann Teshera slipped peacefully into sleep awaiting the coming of the Lord Jesus on May 25, 2020. Beverly was born Oct. 1, 1929 in Aberdeen, WA to Carl, Sr. and Marguerite (Larkin) Ehle. She graduated from Bellingham High in 1947. Beverly married her beloved Georgie August 31, 1951 in Bellingham and moved back to Boston, MA where she finished her four years at New England School of Theology in 1952. In 1955, Beverly and George, with their sons Roger and Kris, traveled to California where they pastored two churches. In 1963, they accepted the call to serve as missionaries to the Philippines where daughter Annie was born. Mom was beautiful, elegant, gracious, kind and had a wonderful sense of humor. Her Lord and King guided her every step and her faith was lived out every day. She was a missionary first to her children and then to the whole world. She adored her husband and loved her children and grandchildren deeply. Mom was excited and looking forward to holding her first great grandchild! Some of Mom’s happiest years were the 16 she lived in the Philippines. She loved the Filipino people and made life-long friends. In addition to establishing the library at Oro Bible College, Mindanao, Philippines, she also taught Roman Catholic Theology, choir and English. Many people said that Mom would not survive the tropics and bugs. Mom not only survived, she thrived! She wanted to live out her golden years there. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; husband George Teshera; brothers James Ehle, Carl Ehle Jr.; sisters Dolores (Henry) Bovee, Hellen Henry and Marguerite (Henry) Doble. She is survived by sons Roger (Wendy), Kris (Jennifern) and daughter Annie (Jim) Glass; former daughter in-law Sabine Teshera; grandchildren Samantha, Stephanie, Heather, Jamieson, Ian (Rachel) and soon-to-be-arriving great grandson. “I want my family to remember me for my commitment to Christ; loyalty to them; warm and fun loving personality and sense of adventure.” A private family graveside was held Saturday the 30th at Greenacres Memorial Park in Ferndale. A memorial service will be held at a later date. No words can express how much we appreciate the love and care that Mom received at the Christian Health Care Center in Lynden. Memorial donations can be made to the Sumas Advent Christian Church in Beverly’s name. Funds will be designated to Oro Bible College in the Philippines. Please share your thoughts and memories of Beverly at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 31, 2020.