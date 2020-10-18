Beverly Ann Williams
February 28, 1934 - September 20, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Beverly Ann Williams, 86, passed peacefully of heart failure on September 20, 2020. She was grateful to stay in her home and receive exceptional loving care from family and caregivers.
Born in Wolf Point, Montana on February 28, 1934, to Arnold and Linda Kelstrup, Bev was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Bill (2018), son Ricky (2019), and infant daughter Tammi-Jo.
Bev has left behind cherished loved ones who will miss her dearly: her sister Bernetta Leenstra (Cal); daughters Bobbi Heaton (Stu) and Traci Williams, six grandchildren: Piper Fowler (Chris), Tori Marshall, and Dustin Heaton (Lynnsey); and Alissa, Alexandria and Albert Williams; and 8 great-grandchildren: Payton, Riley, and Morgan Fowler; Zoey and Logan Marshall; and Kyle, Makayla, and Deegan Heaton. Also left behind are her beloved extended family and wide circle of friends.
Bev's life was all about family. We will remember her amazing sense of humor, quick wit, smile, laughter, giving heart, and story telling—and her goulash, a family favorite. As mother and grandmother, Bev was our greatest fan.
Bev was able to make friends with strangers, and she always looked forward to seeing friends and family. She made each person feel important and was always eager to learn what was happening in their lives. A consummate homemaker, Bev kept the home running smoothly with 3 children while Bill fished in the Bering Sea.
On the day Bev passed, the family gathered to say their goodbyes and share favorite memories. The grandchildren loved her vast doll collection. Bev would be so pleased to hear the joyful reminiscing.
Bev loved to decorate her homes in Bellingham and Cathedral City, California, and to entertain friends and family. And oh how she loved to shop. We think she was QVC's number one shopper.
We take comfort in knowing that Papa greeted Bev with a big hug and that they are watching over us.
The family wishes to thank Heather Palmer for her loving care of Bev along with the wonderful aides from Right At Home Care and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Whatcom Hospice Foundation (www.Whatcom hospice.org
