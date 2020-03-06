Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Anne (Brennan) Shaffer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly Anne Shaffer (Brennan) passed away quietly in the wee hours of the morning, February 12th, 2020. She was sharing her final days with daughter, Julie and grandson, Rigel at home in Hoquiam, Washington. Those of us who knew her best remember a beautiful woman who disdained make-up and loved to be outside working in her garden. Her happiest times were those she spent with her husband, Gordon who she loved deeply and cared for at home as he passed from life barely past the age of 40. She endured the sudden loss of her son, Jay, as well, who was beloved by everyone in the Colorado Springs and Denver area as a Computer Genius Super-Geek who could fix anything. Jay was also a very proud Captain of his Local Volunteer Fire Department in Larkspur, Colorado. Beverly trained as a nurse and spent years supporting my brother and I working at the local hospital (Centralia at that time). She loved the babies. She could type faster than anyone I have ever seen with zero errors. She could spell any word right up to the end. Beverly had wonderful adventures and many good friendships with the Mt. St. Helens Hiking Club of Longview, Washington and was a life-long hiker. She made friends everywhere and was lots of fun to be around. She spent a few years hiking and being a Grandma in Colorado and also in Bellingham as a part of the Ankar Park Community where she played a mean game of Pinochle. Beverly is survived by her Daughter, Julie and Grandson, Rigel. She will be remembered as Grandma by Jay's daughter Shelly, of Colorado Springs as well. Other family members include her sister, Madeline, nieces Nancy, Kim, Jennifer, and Krista, and cousin Julieanne. She loved and took care of them all years ago. I can think of so many who will read this and smile at the memory of Beverly. Thanks to those of you who knew her when she commanded a razor-sharp mind and those of you who were kind and helped when she forgot how to do most everything. Special Thanks to those who helped me to care for my Mom during the difficult years. Channel Point Community in Hoquiam did their best and never failed to be patient with Beverly. They went above and beyond to keep her in her own apartment for as long as possible. Harbor's Home Health and Hospice was wonderfully warm and kind and helped us through some very difficult times. Kaiser Physicians and support personnel, You Rock! My mind is bursting with all the people who deserve to be thanked for their kindness to us. She and I spent literally weeks in various hospitals and Rehab all up and down this state. Beverly enlisted herself with the Neptune Society years ago and this is the kind of practical thinking that she prided herself on. She bought her headstone about the same time as her husband's and it sits alongside those of Gordon and Jay. We will be making arrangements for her burial with Mt. Pleasant (a tiny family cemetery in rural Oregon). There will not be a service.

