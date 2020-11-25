Beverly Highberger
February 5, 1927 - November 7, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Beverly Jean Highberger (Borden), born February 5, 1927, passed away November 7 in Bellingham, WA at the age of 93.
Beverly always spoke of growing up as part of a loving family, including mother Cecil, father Bert, and brother Leonard, in Beverly Hills, CA. Cecil made most all of Beverly's clothes and is still remembered for her oatmeal rocks cookie recipe. Her father was captain of the fire department in Beverly Hills. The family enjoyed many camping and fishing trips in the Eastern Sierra.
Beverly was an art major at Santa Monica City College. It was on the way there via the city bus that she met her future husband, Buck, who was also a student at the college after serving in the US Navy in WWII. A favorite memory of their dates was dancing to swing music. They were married on April 19, 1947, built a home together and raised four children (Kathleen, Debbie, Larry and Sandra) in Granada Hills, CA.
Beverly was an avid dog lover, and with her cousin would pick up stray dogs to find their homes. She worked as a wedding reception hostess at First Presbyterian Church in Granada Hills and was a dedicated volunteer for the American Cancer Society
, collecting money door to door with a persistence, to honor her parents that had both died of cancer.
Beverly and Buck retired to El Dorado in 1981 and built another home together where Buck enthusiastically planted a berry farm. Beverly made numerous pies and jams and became known to her family as Grammy Pie. Beverly enjoyed collecting antiques and decorating their home with her "finds." Buck and Beverly enjoyed country western dancing together and were part of the Roundup group. She also loved roses and was a huge fan of Debbie Macomber books, loving their happy endings.
Beverly moved to Bellingham in 2015 and lived close to her daughter Debbie and family.
She died with complications from Alzheimer's disease.
Beverly was proceeded in death by her husband of 54 years, and by daughter Kathleen and son-in-law Dave.
She is survived by daughter Debbie and her husband Bryan, son Larry and his wife Karin and daughter Sandra and her husband Dimtri, by grandchildren Kristina, Charlotte, Bryanna, Nick and Marissa and great-grandchildren, Cody, Alexia and Adalyn.
We know that you are so happy to be with Buck again. Jesus loves you and may you rest with grace and peace.
Thank you to all the caring staff at Spring Creek and Whatcom Hospice who showed Beverly such kindness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, American Red Cross or Whatcom Hospice.
Final funeral arrangements are at Green Valley Mortuary in Rescue, California.