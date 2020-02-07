Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill Goodman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bill Goodman, 77, passed away at his home in Bellingham in February 2020. He was born in Seattle, WA to Bill and Beverly Goodman. A true child of the northwest, Bill loved the outdoors. He was an avid skier, seeming to have learned when he was a toddler. He spent many summers and winters on Snoqualmie Pass with his family. Working his way through college as a lift operator at The Summit at Snoqualmie, he found himself featured in a Warren Miller ski film coming down the mountain with his skis on fire, earning him one of many nicknames, Flame Out. He took up scuba diving in Juneau and dove all over the world. Hiking, road biking and traveling kept him busy, when he wasn’t painting This Very Old House on Old Samish Rd. Bill was quick of wit and always able to break the ice with his irreverent sense of humor. A steadfast friend, he enjoyed the company of many during his life and was always able to find something unique in everyone he knew. He resided in Bellingham for 43 years after leaving his childhood home for the likes of San Jose, CA; Washington, DC; Juneau, AK; and Atlanta, GA. Bill graduated from Roosevelt High School in Seattle, Central Washington University in Ellensburg and received his MS in Public Health from the University of California Berkeley. He worked for Dept. Of Labor in Alaska and Washington, Georgia Pacific, Heath Techna and Boeing managing Safety and Health programs. He is survived by his partner and wife of forty-one years, Doris Wunsch; two wonderful children who he was very proud of, Bill (Marie) of Walden, NY and Catherine (Pat) Donnelly of Ravensdale, WA; grandchildren Camille, Ian and Diego; and BDD Bella. He is preceded in death by his parents and both sisters, Sandra Hinton and Kathleen Prather. Swoosh on Mr. Bill, on the white, powder clouds above us. Bella and I will visit the mountains often, to be closer to you my love. We are very grateful for the kindness and compassionate care Bill received from Whatcom County Hospice and his personal caregivers this past year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Whatcom Hospice Foundation. Please share your memories of Bill at

Bill Goodman, 77, passed away at his home in Bellingham in February 2020. He was born in Seattle, WA to Bill and Beverly Goodman. A true child of the northwest, Bill loved the outdoors. He was an avid skier, seeming to have learned when he was a toddler. He spent many summers and winters on Snoqualmie Pass with his family. Working his way through college as a lift operator at The Summit at Snoqualmie, he found himself featured in a Warren Miller ski film coming down the mountain with his skis on fire, earning him one of many nicknames, Flame Out. He took up scuba diving in Juneau and dove all over the world. Hiking, road biking and traveling kept him busy, when he wasn’t painting This Very Old House on Old Samish Rd. Bill was quick of wit and always able to break the ice with his irreverent sense of humor. A steadfast friend, he enjoyed the company of many during his life and was always able to find something unique in everyone he knew. He resided in Bellingham for 43 years after leaving his childhood home for the likes of San Jose, CA; Washington, DC; Juneau, AK; and Atlanta, GA. Bill graduated from Roosevelt High School in Seattle, Central Washington University in Ellensburg and received his MS in Public Health from the University of California Berkeley. He worked for Dept. Of Labor in Alaska and Washington, Georgia Pacific, Heath Techna and Boeing managing Safety and Health programs. He is survived by his partner and wife of forty-one years, Doris Wunsch; two wonderful children who he was very proud of, Bill (Marie) of Walden, NY and Catherine (Pat) Donnelly of Ravensdale, WA; grandchildren Camille, Ian and Diego; and BDD Bella. He is preceded in death by his parents and both sisters, Sandra Hinton and Kathleen Prather. Swoosh on Mr. Bill, on the white, powder clouds above us. Bella and I will visit the mountains often, to be closer to you my love. We are very grateful for the kindness and compassionate care Bill received from Whatcom County Hospice and his personal caregivers this past year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Whatcom Hospice Foundation. Please share your memories of Bill at molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close