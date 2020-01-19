Bill Thomas, age 87, of Bellingham WA passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Whatcom Hospice House after a short fight with lung cancer. He was born in Sandpoint, Idaho on July 7, 1932 to Arthur and Beatrice (Kerns) Thomas. Bill was an avid hunter and flintknapper as well as a GoldWing motorcycle enthusiast. Bill retired from Intalco Aluminum Corporation as an Electrician. Bill is survived by companion Janet Hill, his daughters Sue, Lynette, Diane and Mischaon; son Billy; grandchildren Mike, Chris, Heather, Hannah, Tanner, Jessica, Gavin, Kyle, Neeka, and Bryan; and great grandchildren Lily, Coral, Melody, and Ella. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Beatrice, his first wife Virginia, second wife Judy, his sister Ethel and his great grandson Matthew. Bill was a wonderful father with many friends. He was very loved and he will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date. Please share your thoughts and memories of Bill online at, www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 19, 2020