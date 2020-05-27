Billie Bill Charles Kimberlin, age 87, passed away at home after a brief battle with cancer. He was born March 29, 1933 to Willis and Louise (Wittington) Kimberlin at the Dawson Daylight Coal Mine, near Dawson Springs, Kentucky. Bill is survived by his wife, Sally (Mack) Kimberlin, formerly of Bellingham, Washington; sister, Ramona Leetch, of Chester, Virginia; nieces, Debra Leetch Harrison and DeAnne Leetch Rott. Bill served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1954 as a Radar Technician. He attended Florida State University and was a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. Featured among his priorities were Toyota Land Cruisers. Bill was loved and respected by many. He always kept his word. No services are planned. Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley, Washington.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store