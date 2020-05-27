Billie Charles Kimberlin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Billie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billie Bill Charles Kimberlin, age 87, passed away at home after a brief battle with cancer. He was born March 29, 1933 to Willis and Louise (Wittington) Kimberlin at the Dawson Daylight Coal Mine, near Dawson Springs, Kentucky. Bill is survived by his wife, Sally (Mack) Kimberlin, formerly of Bellingham, Washington; sister, Ramona Leetch, of Chester, Virginia; nieces, Debra Leetch Harrison and DeAnne Leetch Rott. Bill served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1954 as a Radar Technician. He attended Florida State University and was a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. Featured among his priorities were Toyota Land Cruisers. Bill was loved and respected by many. He always kept his word. No services are planned. Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley, Washington.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 25, 2020
You are not alone during this time of sorrow and pain. May God give your family strength and comfort to help you endure this loss. As you remember your beloved one, may the God of peace give you comfort and peace in every way. May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved