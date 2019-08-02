Billie L. Dooley

Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Evergreen Community Church
6899 N.Enterprise rd
Ferndale, WA
Obituary
Our dear Lord, welcomed home, Billie L. Dooley (Bryson).She passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends. Born in Sedro Woolley, Wa.she lived in Ferndale, Wa. for the last 44 years. Billie touched many people throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, and her son, Bill in 2014. Survived in death is her husband, of 60 years, George D. Dooley, daughters; Mima (Jan) Wilson, Lisa Barr, and son George Dooley, all of Ferndale. She left behind 5 sisters, her newly found brother, 9 dearly loved grandchildren and 13 Great grandchildren, and numerous neices, nephews and many more that called her Mom, Gramma, and friend. She will be missed dearly. Amen! Services will be held at Evergreen Community Church, 6899 N.Enterprise rd. Ferndale, Wa. @ 2:00 PM, on August 10, 2019.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 2, 2019
