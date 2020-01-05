Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bob Hong. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather has been promoted to his forever home in heaven! Because of his trust in Jesus Christ as his personal Savior, Bob Hong is enjoying eternity with the saints who have gone before him. Born to Vera and Malvin Hong on September 4, 1923, he attended North Bellingham Grade School, and graduated from Ferndale High School in 1940. Business College, service in the Army, and graduating from Washington State College were his activities before he married the love of his life, Jean Paton. From 1949 to 1978, he was an educator in Whatcom County, and many will remember him as their ag, typing, Special Ed., or Driver’s Ed. teacher. Always eager to serve his wonderful Savior, he and Jean retired early from teaching to serve as missionaries in Accra, Ghana, West Africa. Returning to Whatcom county in 1991, Bob continued to do many volunteer services, blessing others with his kind, appreciative attitude, praying for the needs of others even as he has recently had to endure declining mobility and 4 years of dialysis due to kidney failure. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jean, granddaughter Erika Jean Hong, and grandson Benjamin Robert Van Vleck. He is survived by his daughter Ruth (Steven) Van Vleck of Ferndale, son David (Lauren) Hong of Carmel, CA, and son Daniel (Lori) Hahn of Ventura, CA, 10 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life at Evergreen Community Church (6899 Enterprise Rd.) at 11:30 on January 6, 2020 followed by lunch. The family is grateful for the loving care that he received by the staff at Mt. Baker Care Center, Eden Home Health, as well as innumerable doctors and nurses who truly cared for him at each visit. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Evergreen Community Church or to The Gideons, P.O. Box 882, Lynden, WA 98264. To read Bob’s full obituary and to share your memories, please visit

