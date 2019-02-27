Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonita C. Worden. View Sign

Bonita "Bonnie" Carol (Rouse) Worden June 15, 1934 - February 22, 2019 Bonita "Bonnie" Carol (Rouse) Worden was born June 15, 1934, in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Bowman Smith Rouse and Mary Dove (Silence) Rouse. On August 24, 1952, Bonnie married Paul Leland Worden. Paul and Bonnie had four children. Bonnie was a devoted mother who lovingly raised their children. She had the opportunity to live in a number of states, including Alaska, California, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, and Washington. In 1955 she became a licensed practical nurse, and practiced in Washington and Kansas. Bonnie worked as the food service director for Highland View Academy, in Hagerstown, Maryland, from 1978 to 1986. Bonnie gave her heart to the Lord at a young age and joined the Seventh-day Adventist Church, of which she was a devoted member for the rest of her life. She often served as the leader of the lower children's divisions, as well as a deaconess. Bonnie went to sleep in Jesus in Walla Walla, Washington, on February 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Paul Worden; her parents, Bowman and Dove Rouse; one sister, Shirley Louise Hardy; three brothers, William, Donald, and Gerald Rouse. She is survived by two daughters, Renee (Will) Mackin, of Walla Walla, Washington, and Elaine (Jerry) Smith, of Smithsburg, Maryland; two sons, Duane, of Walla Walla, Washington, and Brian (Melinda), of Hagerstown, Maryland; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dean and Dennis Rouse; and many nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Woodlawn Cemetery, 5977 Northwest Drive, Ferndale, WA 98248.

1551 Dalles Military Road

Walla Walla , WA 99362

