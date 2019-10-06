Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie B. Voigt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie Voigt, 65, of Bellingham, WA was reunited in Heaven with her mother, father and 2 brothers on Sept. 21st, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 45 years Rick Voigt, daughter Rischel Voigt, son Kyle Voigt and his wife Tiauna Voigt, grandson Jordan Voigt and granddaughter Kiarra Voigt. The love Bonnie showed to friends and family is unable to be put into words. While here she touched so many people’s lives. We invite you to join us in a celebration of life for Bonnie, which will be held at 1 pm on Friday, Oct. 11th, 2019 at Northlake Community Church - 1471 McLeod Rd., Bellingham WA. Everyone who knew Bonnie is invited and encouraged to attend.

Bonnie Voigt, 65, of Bellingham, WA was reunited in Heaven with her mother, father and 2 brothers on Sept. 21st, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 45 years Rick Voigt, daughter Rischel Voigt, son Kyle Voigt and his wife Tiauna Voigt, grandson Jordan Voigt and granddaughter Kiarra Voigt. The love Bonnie showed to friends and family is unable to be put into words. While here she touched so many people's lives. We invite you to join us in a celebration of life for Bonnie, which will be held at 1 pm on Friday, Oct. 11th, 2019 at Northlake Community Church - 1471 McLeod Rd., Bellingham WA. Everyone who knew Bonnie is invited and encouraged to attend. Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 6, 2019

