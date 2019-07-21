Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Ernst. View Sign Service Information GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden 202 FRONT ST Lynden , WA 98264 (360)-354-4428 Send Flowers Obituary

Bonita (Bonnie) Lynn Ernst was born July 9, 1946 in Milwaukee Wisconsin to parents James and Ione Donovan (deceased). Bonnie passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019 with a year-long bout with cancer. She is survived by her husband Gerald (Jerry) Ernst and her two children son Jeffrey (Jeff) and his wife Rachael and their three boys Nicholas (Nick), Austen and Ryley. Daughter Andrea (Andi) Petke and husband Matthew (Matt) and their daughter Sophia (Sophie). Her sister Janet Ohnemus and her two sons James (JJ) and Shannon. Bonnie’s loves in her life were cooking, travel, Christmas, and her children and grandchildren. She also loved our spectacular Seattle Seahawks. She was a huge number 12 fan. Bonnie and I were married for 51 years and seven months and they have been the most wonderful years of my life. I cannot believe she is gone. I and our entire family and friends will miss you more than I can say. With all my love and the family’s love, your loving husband Jerry. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

