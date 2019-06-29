Bonnie J Handerson passed away June 20, 2019 surrounded by family at St Joseph Hospital in Bellingham, Washington. Bonnie was born in Riverdale, Nebraska on January 17, 1937 to Adolph and Marjory Schwab. She was preceeded in death by her parents and sisters Kathy Lasher and Betty Thompson. She is survived by her children Kelly(Debbie) Handerson Jeff(Val) Handerson, Cindy (Joe) Tuttle, Ron(Kari) Handerson and Terry Handerson. She had 10 grand-kids, 8 great grand-kids and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Sonlight Community Church in Lynden Washington on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 1:00.
Published in Bellingham Herald on June 29, 2019