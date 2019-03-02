Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Boyd Lee Stamey Jr.. View Sign

Boyd (known to many as "Bob") left this earth on February 19, 2019, to be received into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Boyd was born in Spruce Pine, NC, and was raised in the Asheville area until age 9, moving with his mother to Michigan. They moved extensively throughout his life, graduating from high school in Amarillo, TX. In '68 he joined the Army as a food inspector, stationed in Germany, earning medals for marksmanship and good conduct. After being discharged in New Jersey, he drove his new Mustang Mach 1, which he had shipped from Germany, to NC and then to Las Vegas. He married his first wife, Jeannie, then moved to CA and had two children. Boyd worked for RTD transit as a driver and dispatcher. It was there that his coworkers led him to his deep faith in Jesus Christ. Divorcing in the late '80s, he moved to WA, working various jobs before hiring on with WTA, where he drove for 20 years, and where he met and married Georgia "Reo" Gregory on New Year's Eve, 2009/10. In August, 2017, they moved to Cleveland, TN, to learn more about Bible Prophecy. Boyd always had a deep, abiding faith in his Savior, and studied the Word of God ravenously. Over the 47 years of his Christian experience, he read the Bible through each year and was known as "Rolodex Bob" at his church because he was able to pull scripture from his memory almost instantaneously! He was not only able to read and grasp the Word, but also had an amazing ability to recall verses and reference. He truly loved the Lord with his whole heart, soul and mind! Boyd's life and demeanor exemplified the fulfillment of the fruits of the Spirit: he was kind, gentle, patient, forgiving, faithful, and so much more! He truly walked the walk and not just talked the talk! Worship music was a huge part of Boyd's life. His retirement was spent recording several songs he had written. He played guitar/bass and lead worship at churches he attended. Boyd is survived by his wife Reo, son Shawn (Indigo, Cobalt & Cyan), daughter Shari (Erik & Dylan), brother Bill & Becky Holloway (George & Angel), step-children and grandchildren: Neille McEntire (Eli), Melissa Gregory-Romero (Anthony & Isabella), Bethany & Ed Page (Ezekiel, Addison & Isaac). Boyd will be laid to rest at his family's private gravesite near Pennington Gap, VA.

