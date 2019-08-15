Brian Jones, age 77, passed away in Ferndale on August 7, 2019. Brian married Patricia "Trish" Whitney-Jones in 1996. He proudly served his country in the US Navy, and was Vietnam veteran. After retiring from the Navy he was a landscaper and groundskeeper in San Diego, CA. Brian and Tricia retired to beautiful Ferndale, WA, where he enjoyed photography, hiking, gardening and his dogs. He is survived by three sons and 2 grandchildren. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 15, 2019