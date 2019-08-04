Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Whittaker. View Sign Service Information GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden 202 FRONT ST Lynden , WA 98264 (360)-354-4428 Send Flowers Obituary

For to me to live is Christ, to die is gain. Brian Whittaker, much loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and son, passed from this life into new life in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 21. A kind and gentle soul, he loved Jesus, his family, his country, and fishing with his boys. Born to Horace and Betty Whittaker, Brian was raised in Southern California, attending schools in Long Beach and Carpinteria. The family moved to Carpinteria during Brian’s high school years, and it was there that a love and appreciation for agriculture and carpentry was nourished. He spent many hours working alongside his father on their avocado ranch and rare fruit nursery, built a home on the bluffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean, and worked for Texaco in the Ventura oil fields. Brian and Patty (Noble) met at a Christmas Eve candlelight service and were married the following year. In the early 80s, they followed their dreams to the Pacific Northwest, where they raised two boys, built their own home, and continued farming – this time raising gooseberries and currants. Brian continued his work in the trades, becoming skilled in finish carpentry and tile setting. His handiwork and creativity can be seen in many homes throughout the northwest. In later years, it was his joy to again return to agriculture, working alongside his son on the family farm. Those who lovingly bid him goodbye, assured they will see him again, are his wife Patty, sons Paul (Marisa) and David, brother David (Debbie), grandchildren Nate and Ellie, and mother-in-law Kay. A memorial worship service will be held Saturday, September 7, at 2 p.m. at Third Christian Reformed Church, Lynden. Donations in his name may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, the Lighthouse Mission in Bellingham, or the Bellingham Hospice House. Special thanks to the staff at Lakeside Gardens, St. Joseph’s Hospital, and Hospice House for the loving care Brian received – we are forever grateful. Memorial arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

