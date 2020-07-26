1/1
Brian William Cratsenberg
Brian William Cratsenberg, age 59, died July 18, 2020 at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center. He was born August 15, 1960 in Juneau, Alaska, the son of Frank and Helen (Sims) Cratsenberg. Brian graduated from Sehome High School, class of 1978, and went on to work a variety of jobs; a jack of all trades. He enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at Ellsworth AFB, Rapid City, South Dakota. After his service, he attended Bellingham Technical College and was hired by the Boeing Company where his job required him to travel extensively throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and South America. He retired in April 2019. Brian married Marcia Ligocki with whom he enjoyed 30 plus years of marriage. They had one daughter Lacey and he was the happy "stay-at-home" dad early in her life. Brian enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, golfing, doing puzzles, sudoku and games that challenged his mind. He and Marcia also enjoyed frequenting Nooksack Northwood and Silver Reef Casinos. Mostly, he was a family man and enjoyed hanging out with family and friends. Brian had the ability to make friends anywhere he went and will be remembered for his sense of humor and caustic wit. In addition to his parents, wife, and daughter, Brian is survived by his two sisters and brothers-in-law Vickie and Dan Chaplik and nephews Brayden and Keaton of Sultan, Nancy and Jon Edmonds and nephews Kohl, Brant and niece Ava of Puyallup, and very special friends Fred and Margy (Uncle Fred and Aunt Margy) Schacht. Brian's family extends a special thank you to Eden Health Home Care and to the doctors, nurses and staff at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, especially the Intensive Care Unit. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. For those who wish to remember Brian in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the Whatcom Humane Society or Eden Health Home, Bellingham, WA. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
