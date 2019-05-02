Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bryant E. Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bryant Eugene Davis was born in San Diego, California on May 1st, 1973 and passed away in Bellingham, Washington on April 28th, 2019. He loved cooking, playing guitar, making music, writing poetry, and spending time with family and friends. He began his first career as a chef but spent the last 20 years as a tremendously passionate realtor and won multiple prestigious awards with RE/MAX. He loved meeting new people and turning them into great friends. He loved to help people and make their dreams come true. Bryant's character was funny, empathetic, crass, kind-hearted, giving, hard-working, loving, sarcastic, deep, and witty. Four years ago, his "brother" Dragan Skrobonja passed, and Bryant really desired their good friend Aaron Holmes who wrote in Dragan's obituary to write a few words for himself which are below: "BRYANT'S SONG Business brain Hustled with his heart Would tuck you in his bed with the shirt off his back A chef with passion that mirrored his life Spiced with laughter The sweat off his brow served with a crooked smile And ears like a landing pad for Your troubles and concerns You would hunger for nothing in his presence All he ever wanted in return was your time and your smile." His wife Emily would like to share his most recent love poem to her, "I love your desire I love the way you make me feel You're my hero & that's a fact Even when things were blue You've been my inspiration, Battled ready trust I'll sing from my heart you've changed me! In all the ways that are For me, you're my desire Your presence has a ripple The inspiration that fuels This color paints away from grey Please keep up the fight You're doing right For yourself and all of us that care You're beautiful Your smile is poetry You're my muse And I'm the luckiest man I know." Bryant was well loved and respected by many in the Pacific Northwest. He was one of the most passionate people you could ever know. Bryant is survived by his wife, Emily Davis; daughters Sierra and Taya Davis and their mother Tami Davis; father Eugene Davis and his wife Nadine; and six siblings: Darren, Lori, Kristi, Kari, Tyler, and Kyle and their families. He is also survived by a multitude of close friends and family. He is preceded in death by his mother Katherine (Smith) Davis. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation towards the education fund for Bryant's beloved daughters at https://www.gofundme.com/bryant-davis-memorial-fund An open house-style reception will be held from 1:00pm-03:00pm on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Moles Farewell Tributes Greenacres (5700 NW Dr. Ferndale). Please wear white or bright colors. Published in Bellingham Herald on May 2, 2019

