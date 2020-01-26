Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bryce Leonard Metcalf. View Sign Service Information Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services 809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2 Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-656-5459 Send Flowers Obituary

Bryce Leonard Metcalf, having just turned 68 on December 12th died peacefully at the PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, WA after a very brief illness on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Bryce took great pride in never being in a hospital since his birth in 1951 until this illness in December. Bryce, the baby of the family, was raised on Taplin Hill in E. Corinth, Vermont. He helped work the family dairy farm throughout his youth and high school. Graduating from Bradford Academy, Class of 1969, Bradford VT, he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from Lyndon State College State, Lyndonville, VT in 1973. Soon after graduating college, Bryce enlisted in the US Air Force and was stationed at the Blaine Air Force Base in Washington until July 1979. The Ferndale/Bellingham area of Washington became his home for over forty years. He loved the people and the location. Bryce worked at Wilsons Furniture Store for more than 30 years and upon retiring, went to work for the Silver Reef Casino as a Security Guard. He enjoyed talking with the guests and staying active in his retirement years. This past June of 2019, Bryce returned to Vermont for his 50th High School Reunion and reconnected with Classmates, cousins, aunts & uncle, and his sisters, nieces and nephews. It was a wonderful visit for all who love him and we are thankful for those 10 days we had with him. Bryce loved History and spent many hours with his Brother Bill going through the History of Corinth, VT 1764-1964 on the phone. Although miles apart, one in Florida and the other in Washington, the brothers remained close. Bryce was a quiet, inquisitive, gentle, kind person. Bryce was preceded in death by his parents, Bryce Alson and Natalie (Wright) Metcalf, his Sister, Mary Munn, his nieces Suzette Hayward Pratt and Sarah Sadowski. Bryce leaves his sisters, Becky Hayward and partner Bruce Mallett of Fairlee VT, Cindy Spellane, Holden, MA, brother William Metcalf of FT Lauderdale, FL, nieces Stephanie Adams, Liz Davis, nephews, Gary Hayward, Matthew Munn, Mark and Michael Sadowski, and many great nieces and nephews. He also leaves his uncle Dale Wright, aunts Eris Eastman, Vida Perry Munson, Ralene Wright, Velma Wright and his many cousins. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff, Nurses and Doctors of Peace Health/St Joseph Center of Bellingham WA for the wonderful care and kindness they showed Bryce in his last days. There are not enough words. Also a special thanks to Bud Carlson who helped Bryce at this difficult time and has been a great support system to Cindy. At Bryce’s request there will be no service. Acts of Kindness to anyone less fortunate can be offered in memory of Bryce. Please share your thoughts and memories of Bryce online at

