Burton G. Baxter, age 88, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 after a courageous year and half long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born November 9, 1930 in Bellingham to Frank and Erma (Jones) Baxter, he lived his whole life in Bellingham. Burton married Charlene Whipple on March 3, 1951, they enjoy 68 years together traveling and raising 4 children. They spent 42 winters in Hawaii with many longtime friends and making many new friends. They also travel to several countries as well as the USA. Burt, also known as Bobo or Sonny spent over 50 years Commercial Fishing Puget Sound and Alaska. He shared his extensive knowledge of fishing with his 3 sons as well as many others. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Leslie Baxter, his son Randy Baxter as well as several nephews and cousins. He is survived by his wife Charlene, his children Gary Baxter, Susan Anderson and David Baxter and daughter in law Tawna Baxter; 9 grandchildren, Todd, Chad, Ronna Sue and Clint Anderson, Blake, Kohl, Jayme, Cody and Bren Baxter and 9 great grandchildren. A private family graveside service will be held at Greenacres Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced in September when the fishing fleet returns from Alaska. Please share your thoughts and memories of Burton online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on July 7, 2019