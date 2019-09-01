Burton Garrett Baxter, age 88, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away in Bellingham, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 after a courageous year and half long battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was born November 9, 1930 in Bellingham to Frank and Erma (Jones) Baxter, and lived his whole life in Bellingham. Burton married Charlene Whipple on March 3, 1951, they enjoy 68 years together traveling and raising 4 children. They spent 42 winters in Hawaii with many longtime friends and making many new friends. They also travel to several countries as well as the USA. Burt, also known as Bobo or Sonny spent over 50 years Commercial Fishing in Puget Sound and Alaska. He shared his extensive knowledge of fishing with his 3 sons as well as many others. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Leslie Baxter, his son Randy Baxter as well as several nephews and cousins. He is survived by his wife Charlene, his children Gary Baxter, Susan Anderson and David Baxter and daughter in law Tawna Baxter; 9 grandchildren, Todd, Chad, Ronna Sue and Clint Anderson, Blake, Kohl, Jayme, Cody and Bren Baxter, 9 great grandchildren, and sister Delores (Missie) Sewell. A private family graveside service was held at Greenacres Cemetery. A Celebration of his life will be held 3:00 P.M. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Bellingham Ferry Cruise Terminal, 355 Harris Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225. Please share your thoughts and memories of Burton online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 1, 2019