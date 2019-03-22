Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Butch Jacob Mullins. View Sign

Butch Mullins, age 17, died in Bellingham on March 19, 2019. He was born October 27, 2001 in Bellingham to Randy and Stephanie Mullins. Butch was in his junior year at Bellingham High School. Butch was a kind and gentle giant, and if you knew him, you were his friend. Butch was always so positive, and he had a habit of brightening others' days with that goofy smile of his. He was a member of the football team, wrestling team, and track team and had so many amazing coaches make a lasting impact on his character. Butch made friends for life, and his friends, teammates, and sister were his most prized possessions. He demonstrated passion, dedication, and love to every aspect of his life and to everyone in it. He will be so deeply missed by so many. Butch is survived by his loving parents Randy and Stephanie, sister Ginger, grandparents Howard and Jerry Jacobs, grandmother Paddy Mullins, and many loving relatives and friends. A service of remembrance will be held at Christ the King Community Church Bellingham, 4173 Meridian St. on Saturday, March 30th at 10 a.m. You may share memories of Butch at

1301 Broadway

Bellingham , WA 98225

