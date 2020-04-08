Byron Johnson, age 80, passed away peacefully in Bellingham on Saturday, April 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Byron’s name may be made to Church of the Assumption, 2116 Cornwall Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Assumption at a later date. View Byron’s complete obituary and share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com. As Byron would say, “There is a great adventure everywhere, you just have to look for it.”
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 8, 2020