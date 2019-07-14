Guest Book View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

Byron Swedberg, age 84, passed away in Bellingham on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019. He was born October 15, 1934 in Oskaloosa, Iowa to Oscar and Mildred Swedberg. Byron was captivated by the Pacific Northwest as a child while on a trip with his Aunt Ruth to visit his Uncle Paul at his cabin on Whidbey Island. He vowed to head west after finishing college. He graduated from Drake University in 1956 and married his college sweetheart, Shirley Hague, on August 22, 1959 in Iowa. Byron graduated from the University of Washington School of Law in 1962 with the support of Shirley, who taught elementary school in Seattle. Byron went on to practice law in Bellingham for seven years until he was appointed to the Whatcom County Superior Court by Governor Dan Evans. He served as a justice from 1971-93. He was active in the Masonic Lodge, Kiwanis, Jaycees, the Hobby Club, and sat on the board of the Salvation Army. Byron also served as president of the Boy Scouts of America Mount Baker Council and was proud that both of his sons became Eagle Scouts. Byron was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Betty Harty, of Salem OR. He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Shirley, sons Scott (wife Jeannie) of Selah, WA, and Steve (wife Nicole) of Seattle, grandchildren, Nate and Chloe, nieces Kirsten, Gretchen, Sonja, and Linnea, and many loving relatives and friends. Byron lived a life of honor, loyalty and had a great sense of humor. His rich character will never fade from our memories. Although his presence in our lives is deeply missed, the legacy that he built throughout his life continues to live on in us, and this way he will never truly leave us. A memorial service will be held at Westford Funeral Home on Saturday, August 3rd at 11 AM. A reception will follow across the street at Westford’s Broadway Hall. You may share memories with the family at

Byron Swedberg, age 84, passed away in Bellingham on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019. He was born October 15, 1934 in Oskaloosa, Iowa to Oscar and Mildred Swedberg. Byron was captivated by the Pacific Northwest as a child while on a trip with his Aunt Ruth to visit his Uncle Paul at his cabin on Whidbey Island. He vowed to head west after finishing college. He graduated from Drake University in 1956 and married his college sweetheart, Shirley Hague, on August 22, 1959 in Iowa. Byron graduated from the University of Washington School of Law in 1962 with the support of Shirley, who taught elementary school in Seattle. Byron went on to practice law in Bellingham for seven years until he was appointed to the Whatcom County Superior Court by Governor Dan Evans. He served as a justice from 1971-93. He was active in the Masonic Lodge, Kiwanis, Jaycees, the Hobby Club, and sat on the board of the Salvation Army. Byron also served as president of the Boy Scouts of America Mount Baker Council and was proud that both of his sons became Eagle Scouts. Byron was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Betty Harty, of Salem OR. He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Shirley, sons Scott (wife Jeannie) of Selah, WA, and Steve (wife Nicole) of Seattle, grandchildren, Nate and Chloe, nieces Kirsten, Gretchen, Sonja, and Linnea, and many loving relatives and friends. Byron lived a life of honor, loyalty and had a great sense of humor. His rich character will never fade from our memories. Although his presence in our lives is deeply missed, the legacy that he built throughout his life continues to live on in us, and this way he will never truly leave us. A memorial service will be held at Westford Funeral Home on Saturday, August 3rd at 11 AM. A reception will follow across the street at Westford’s Broadway Hall. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com Published in Bellingham Herald on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Salvation Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close