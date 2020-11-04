Calvin JagerJanuary 19, 1933 - October 30, 2020Lynden, Washington - Calvin Jager was born January 19, 1933 in Lynden to John and Tessie (Bouwman) Jager. The oldest of five siblings, he attended Sumas and Lynden Christian schools through 8th grade. He then joined his dad hauling grain and hay from Eastern Washington.Calvin served during the Korean War for three years as a cook at Fort Lewis.Calvin met Evelyn Stuit at a family wedding in Lynden and they were married two years later. After they were married, Calvin worked various jobs in California and Seattle before purchasing the family dairy farm just outside of Sumas where he and Evie would work and live for the next 45 years.Cal loved to snow ski and continued this love well into his 70's. He passed on the love of the mountains and taught most of the family to ski. We all enjoyed many family ski outings with Dad/Grandpa.Cal was an independent sort, loved to read, loved to tinker in the shop and do projects, especially in the woods with his brother, Ted. He served many years on the boards of the churches he attended.Cal is survived by his wife of 61 years, Evie; their children, Joanie (Gary) Vander Pol, John (Shirley), Roger (Linda), and Ruth (Albert) Siebring all of Lynden; six grandchildren, Breanna (Jim) Randall, Emily (Mike) Vos, Leslie Siebring, Austin (Jessica), Alexa (Brian) Olthuis, and Haley Jager; six great grandchildren; and his siblings Greta (John) Enfield, Marge (Hank) Hoekstra, Ted (Bonnie), and Jan (Ken) Herwerden.He went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 30, 2020.A memorial service will be held at Lynden United Reformed Church on Friday November 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. preceded by a private family burial in Monumenta Cemetery.Memorials may be made to the Lighthouse Mission, PO Box 548, Bellingham, where Cal served on the board for many years, and to Equip, Int., PO Box 1126, Marion, NC 28752, to support Bible translation work being done by his granddaughter and her spouse in SE Asia.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.