Capt. Richard William Cochinos passed away at home on May 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife Jackie; children Stephanie and Richard Cochinos; step-children, Rebecca Plymire, Lisa Perkins, Tracy Delduca and Matthew Curry. Before retirement, Richard piloted ships on the St. Lawrence Seaway, submarines in South Carolina and tankers and cruise ships in Southwest Alaska. Beloved by friends and family, his enthusiasm for life will be deeply missed. A celebration of Richard’s life will be held at the Cochinos home, 4 Spinnaker Lane in Sudden Valley beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24th. Family and friends are invited to share their remembrances of Richard at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 22, 2019