On Friday, May 31st, Carl E. Nielsen passed away at age 87 with his family at his side. Carl was born July 13, 1931 to Carl L. and Catherine Nielsen. Surviving family are wife Marlene Nielsen, son David (Beth) Nielsen, grandchildren Erik, Annika, and Lindsey, daughter Jean (Jeff) Nielsen Jenkins, granddaughters Alicia and Marissa, daughter Patty (Todd) Nielsen Perry, grandchildren Greg Jones and Samantha (Harold Hamilton) Jones, and great-granddaughters Paisley, Hadley, Lexi, and Riley. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019, 1:30 pm at the Bellingham Golf and Country Club. Please share your memories of Carl at www.molesfarewelltributets.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on June 5, 2019