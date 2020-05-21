Carl W. Shewmaker
It is with deep and abiding grief that we announce the death of Carl Wayne Shewmaker, who passed away peacefully in Bellingham under hospice care. His smile lit up so very many lives, in very many places, and his memory remains a source of comfort, strength, and joy. Memorial services will be scheduled when large gatherings are again an option. Scheduling remains uncertain due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An online Obituary can be found at https://tinyurl.com/ycd7boch. In lieu of flowers, donations to causes near to Carl’s heart are welcome. These would include those organizations that work on behalf of workers, social justice, and the good of the human community.

Published in Bellingham Herald on May 21, 2020.
