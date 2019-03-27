Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carma Pimento. View Sign

Carma Jean Pimento, 50, of Ferndale went to be with her Lord and Savior in heaven on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019. Carma was everything to her family. The loving wife of 25 years to Ken Pimento, she was his friend, his everything; the most amazing and caring mother to Sarah, Anna, and Micaela Pimento; devoted daughter to Jeannie Bargen; delightful daughter-in-law to Tony and Muriel Pimento; big sister to David (Ulrike) Byle and Warren (Julie) Byle; awesome aunt to her nieces and nephews, and cheerful helper to her extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Bill Byle; mother-in-law, Joan Pimento, and step-father, John Bargen. Carma was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and her family moved to Ferndale in 1977. She attended Meridian High School and graduated from Biola University. She married Ken in 1993 and raised their three daughters in her childhood home on Northwest Road. Carma’s creativity and generosity touched countless people; her sudden passing will deeply affect them all. A public visitation and open house will be on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm at Gillies Funeral Home. All other services will be private family. Funeral services are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home in Lynden.

202 FRONT ST

Lynden , WA 98264

