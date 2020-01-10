Carmen Clair Bean, of Bellingham, WA, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in Bellingham. She was 65, born on March 9, 1954, to Calvin and Sylvia (Stankey) Crimmins in Castle Rock, WA. Carmen retired from Trident Sea Foods after 35 years. She was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church. Carmen is survived by her husband Bill, son Aaron Bean; daughter Keena Bean; her sister Clover Gooding; brothers, Chris Crimmins and, Corey Crimmins, and many nieces, nephews, dear friends and loved ones. Memorial Services will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, 2750 McLeod Road in Bellingham. You may share your memories of Carmen at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 10, 2020