Carmen Claudette Clark died at her residence in Blaine Washington on March 18, 2019. She was born on August 22, 1952 to June Neal and Mack Hann In Olympia Washington. She moved to California and her early 20s for a few years and then move back to Washington. She lived most of her adult life in Blaine. She Is survived by her siblings Mike, June, Neva, Caleb, Elizabeth and Casey as well as her beloved dog Oprah. Carmen was pre-deceased by her Birth parents, her adopted parents Lee and Lou, her brother Mark and her nephew Jammie. Carmen was passionate about her faith, animals and spending time with her family and close friends. She enjoyed being at home. Carmen did not have any children but she had dogs, cats and birds. She loved all of her animals as if they were her children. Carmen is loved by many and had an infectious personality. She was always the most cheerful member of the family. Her loving heart, laughter and sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Carmen Claudette Clark died at her residence in Blaine Washington on March 18, 2019. She was born on August 22, 1952 to June Neal and Mack Hann In Olympia Washington. She moved to California and her early 20s for a few years and then move back to Washington. She lived most of her adult life in Blaine. She Is survived by her siblings Mike, June, Neva, Caleb, Elizabeth and Casey as well as her beloved dog Oprah. Carmen was pre-deceased by her Birth parents, her adopted parents Lee and Lou, her brother Mark and her nephew Jammie. Carmen was passionate about her faith, animals and spending time with her family and close friends. She enjoyed being at home. Carmen did not have any children but she had dogs, cats and birds. She loved all of her animals as if they were her children. Carmen is loved by many and had an infectious personality. She was always the most cheerful member of the family. Her loving heart, laughter and sense of humor will be greatly missed. Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 6, 2019

