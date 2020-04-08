Carmen E. Johnson, 85, passed away March 28th 2020. She was born to Lawrence and Nica Batterson in Longview,Wa. on October 7,1934. She was a mother of five children, Peggy Negron, MarShan Black, Piper Beck (Terrill), Sam Johnson (Gemma). Carmen was preceded in death by her son Frank Scott Lewis. She had eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Carmen came from a large family of eleven brothers and sisters. Carmen had a special friend, Ilias Contes from Galatas, Greece who shared her lifelong love of sailing and travel. Carmen worked tirelessly for 46 years in real estate sales and earned numerous awards. She retired in 2019 after moving back from Southern California to Bellingham, Wa. to be with her family. We will all miss her positive, fun filled and adventurous personality. Arrangements for celebration of life will be made at a later date.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 8, 2020