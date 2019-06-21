Carol A. Christopher passed away on June 18, 2019 in Bellingham. Carol was born on February 2, 1936 in Bellingham to C. Gordon and Esther (Shadbolt) Christopher. Carol was happiest when she was spending time with her dear co-workers from the Whatcom Counseling and Psychiatric Clinic. Those relationships continued and deepened after she retired. She cherished memories of time spent with her sister, Karen, and brother-in-law, Don, and connecting with old friends filled her heart with happiness. She loved fine art, making beautiful things with her hands, theater productions, West Highland White Terriers, and a good cup of coffee in the morning. She also loved being in her home. She delighted in looking out her window at the bay, her purple rhododendrons and watching the antics of the neighborhood squirrels and hummingbirds. Near the end, this was only possible with the support of her good friend, Vicki. And finally, she was ushered on her journey with a song from her dear friend, Rena. Carol was predeceased by her parents, her son Christopher Bussanich, brother-in-law Don Chrisman and her grandson Justin Riddle. She is survived by her daughter Lee Anne (Reg) Riddle, sister Karen Chrisman, grand-daughters Megan (Lindsey) Riddle and Charlie Belle, nephew David Chrisman, and niece Karis Chrisman. At her request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Sardis Wildlife/Raptor Center. Share your memories at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on June 21, 2019