Carol Ann Ostricker, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at home with her family by her side. Carol was born to Donald and Mary Monroe on June 12, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois. At an early age her family relocated to Michigan's Upper Peninsula, and this is where she always referred to as home. Carol leaves behind her loving and devoted husband of 42 years, John Ostricker; her daughters Dawn Weninger and Adria Kinney; Lona Dennis and Vick Polanco; grandchildren Lauren, Curtis, Kaylee, Marlee, and Bobby; and great-grandchildren Madilyn and Laraya. Carol led a busy life and enjoyed many activities. She and John traveled frequently, and she especially enjoyed the many RV trips they took back to her beloved Michigan. Family always came first in Carol's life and her greatest joy was found when everyone was together. Carol's grace, kindness, generous spirit, and ever-present smile will live in the hearts and memories of all those who knew and loved her. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pamela Holmberg. Her devotion, kindness, and loving care will always be remembered. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's name may be made to Whatcom Hospice of Bellingham. A private service will be held for Carol.

