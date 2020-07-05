Carol Ann Ronney passed away on May 8, 2020 in Sun City, Arizona, following a brief illness. Carol was born to Pete and Ruby Howard on March 21,1940 in Placerville, CA. The young family moved to Bellingham in 1942, where she spent her childhood in the Geneva neighborhood. She graduated from Bellingham High School in 1958 and attended Western Washington State College (WWU), where she met her husband Gregg. After they were married on August 29, 1959, Carol and Gregg soon moved to Edmonds, followed by Mt. Lake Terrace, where they raised their family and spent their working years. Carol worked many years for American States and Safeco Insurance in Seattle. During these years, she was an active soccer mom and also enjoyed cooking, entertaining, crocheting, knitting and reading. After retirement and moving to Arizona, Carol joined a crochet club and enjoyed being involved in Gregg's classic car club's social activities. She will be missed for her outgoing personality, laughter, sense of humor and generosity toward family and friends. Carol is survived by her husband Gregg, sons Marc (Allison) Ronney of Bellingham, Gregg Ronney Jr. of Minnesota, and three grandchildren, Sarah, Abby and Cameron Hulbert. She is also survived by here sister, Dianne Mann (Ron), her sisters-in-law Delores Howard and June Anderson. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brother Franklin Dale Howard. Due to Covid 19, the family will have a private memorial service.



