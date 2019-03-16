Carol Talmage, age 81, passed away in Blaine on March 12, 2019. She was born January 15, 1938 in Bellingham. Carol was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Greta, her son Brandtly, and her brother Edmond. She is survived by her son Steve, her sister Loretta, and many loving relatives and friends. A graveside gathering will be held at Greenacres Cemetery on Wednesday, March 20th at 2 PM. Share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 16, 2019