Carol was born Carol Ann Beers in Newark, NJ, in 1931 to parents Howard Corwin Beers and Mary Taylor Beers. Carol graduated from Pensacola High School and earned a Sociology degree from FSU in 1953. Carol arrived in Bellingham by train in 1962 with her two young daughters. Carol was a Social Worker with the State of WA Dept. of Social and Health Services from 1962-1991, transforming the lives of vulnerable adults and children and building lifelong friendships. Carol had a special interest in the community's care of the chronically mentally ill and was involved with the National Alliance of Mental Illness and Sun Community Services. Carol was a knitter, cook, supporter of the arts and an ardent Democrat. She was an avid gardener, creating her amazing apple cordon and her greenhouse full of rare cacti and succulents; in this, she was an inspiration to many. Carol was devoted to her pets over the years: Trina, Mei Ling and all the rest. Carol has lived in the same home on Broadway Park for 51 years. Carol is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Tom Torgeson, and his children Todd and Eric. Carol is survived by her beloved daughters Mary Kathryn (Kathy) Jones (Mike Donnelly) of Bellingham and Wendy Jones Pitsch (Greg) of Ferndale. She has 2 grandchildren, Nora Donnelly of Bellingham and Osaze Takamatsu of Bellevue. Carol is also survived by her little sister, Barbara, and her Bobson niece and nephews. Carol is predeceased by her son Clayton Lewis of Florida, who died one year to the day before Carol's passing. Carol leaves behind her steadfast friend, Virginia Wright, and friends John and Judy Dewing. Memorials may be made in Carol's name to Bellingham Senior Activity Center (Whatcom Council on Aging, 315 Halleck St., Bellingham WA 98225) and the Whatcom Humane Society (2172 Division St., Bellingham, WA 98226). Carol’s family wishes to thank Whatcom Hospice for their tender care and support. Please share your memories of Carol at

