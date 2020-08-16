Carol Elizabeth Metzger passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020 in Custer, Washington at the age 89. Carol is survived by her loyal longtime companion Lawrence (Bud) O’Brine; sons Richard “Rick” Alan Metzger (Wendy) and Russell Lee Metzger; grandchildren Karolyn McCarty-Child (Clint), Michael McCarty (Jerry), Jacob Metzger, Kodi Metzger, Sherry Minninger (Mike), Crystal Drake (Sam), Niki Favro (Erik), her brother George, along with 8 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Carol was preceded in death by her husband Elden Lee Metzger (2000) and her daughter Kathleen “Kathy” Teresa Metzger (2017). Carol was born December 19, 1930 in Bellingham, Washington to Rollie and Ethel Raper. She graduated from Mt. Baker High School. She married Elden Metzger on September 3, 1948. Carol was an avid reader who felt it was a shame it if took more than a couple of days to finish a book. She passed this love of reading onto many members of her family. Carol was loving and welcoming to all people she met and brightened the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know her. Carol’s life was spent mostly in Northwest Washington where her family roots run deep. She also spent many summers at “fish camp” as part of a commercial fishing family. Carol loved quilting and worked hard to make personal items for all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She spent many years keeping books for the Metzger House Movers. Carol was a true loving soul who has left a lasting influence on the world and in each of us who loved, respected, and looked up to her. Carol will be laid to rest at Greenacres Memorial Park. To share your memories and condolences, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com
